Don't believe the Biden-Xi summit hype: Fentanyl deal is meaningless

nypost1 min.

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a bilateral meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies. Talks are expected to cover various issues including fentanyl exports and the origins of COVID-19.

Biden, Xi, Summit, Fentanyl, China, Opioid, COVID-19

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a bilateral meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies. Talks are expected to cover various issues including fentanyl exports and the origins of COVID-19. However, US officials have not confirmed if Xi will agree to crack down on fentanyl exports. Fentanyl, a China-sourced synthetic opioid, has caused the deaths of approximately 200,000 Americans since Biden took office.

