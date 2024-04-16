Dolton Mayor Accused of Covering Up Sexual Assault

Dolton , Illinois , Mayor Tiffany Henyard has been dubbed “America’s worst mayor” for her outlandish spending and abuse of office and is also being accused of covering up an alleged sexual assault that one of her colleagues committed against an employee.

The Dolton police officer — who was on Henyard’s security detail before the Las Vegas incident — said that he spoke with Holmes on FaceTime while the trustee showed the alleged victim in a partially undressed state. The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed to CBS that there is an open investigation into Holmes but did not explicitly say that it involves potential sex crimes.

Additionally, the cop claims he was “subjected to criticism unlike his peers for various behaviors” and was told to steer clear of both Holmes and the mayor when attending work events.

Dolton Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard Sexual Assault Cover-Up Colleague Spending Abuse Of Office

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Chicago Mayor to Investigate Dolton Mayor's Alleged Lavish SpendingFormer Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard over her alleged lavish spending habits, which have come under scrutiny from Dolton residents. Lightfoot has been appointed to ensure accountability and transparency in government spending.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Appointed as Special Investigator for Dolton Mayor Tiffany HenyardFormer Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been appointed as a special investigator by the village of Dolton's board of trustees to investigate allegations involving embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard. Lightfoot, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, will lead an independent investigation into claims of corruption, reckless spending, and retaliation.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany HenyardFormer Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has agreed to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of public fund misuse by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

‘America’s Worst Mayor’: Illinois Democrat Accused of Covering Up Sexual Assault, Firing VictimSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Dolton trustees vote for more transparent investigation into Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s Las Vegas tripFour Dolton trustees and the village clerk called Thursday for an outside investigator to look into a recent trip to Las Vegas spearheaded by embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Week in Review: Illinois Eclipse 2024 • Chicago Bears invest in new stadium • Dolton mayor gets suedThese are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »