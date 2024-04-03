Dolton Bar Sues Village Over License Renewal

A Dolton bar is suing the village in federal court, claiming that its business and liquor licenses were not renewed due to its failure to contribute to Mayor Tiffany Henyard's election campaign. The village argues that Pablo's Cafe and Bar is a nuisance and has been the subject of numerous police calls since its opening. The bar has been closed multiple times by the village and was recently shut down after a shooting incident.

Other liquor license holders in Dolton have also gone to court over permit renewals with some success

