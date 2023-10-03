Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa turns to Jesus Christ after tough loss to Bills

After a high-octane start to the season, Tagovailoa was 25-for-35 with 282 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception inTua Tagovailoa, #1 of the Miami Dolphins, looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ, to me, is that the Good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game, whether you lose a game," Tagovailoa said. "For me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that I’m not able to go to church. Really a lot of it is having to watch church online after games and things like that.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, calls out a signal during the game against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023."When I’m out there, I even pray before I go out to a series and whatnot. I’m always praying. I’m on the sideline (and) it looks like I’m talking to myself, I’m speaking in tongues. headtopics.com

"Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues?’ I grew up in a non-denominational Christian church my entire life, so yeah, it does a lot. So having to remember scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this.

Read more:

FoxNews »

What went WRONG for Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins in BLOWOUT loss to Bills?Dave Helman sits down to break down the Buffalo Bills' DOMINANT win against the Miami Dolphins. What went WRONG for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins? Did Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills send a message to the NFL with this win? Check out everything Helman said here!

WATCH: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Delivers Heartfelt Message on Faith After Hard LossMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa surprised many with his heartfelt message about faith after a tough loss on the field Sunday.

2023 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen overtakes Tua Tagovailoa as the favoriteThe AFC East is where NFL MVP candidates sprout up left and right, it appears.

Puka Nacua, C.J. Stroud & Tua Tagovailoa headline Dave Helman's NFL superlativesDave Helman sits down to reveals his reveal NFL superlatives from the season so far. Helman breaks down why the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Minnesota Vikings was his favorite game so far. Helman reveals why C.J. Stroud is his biggest surprise of the season so far. Helman explains why Puka Nacua is his breakout player of the season so far. Helman discusses why Tua Tagovailoa is his offensive MVP so far and he also makes sure to break down why Micah Parsons is his defensive MVP so far. To wrap it up, Helman reveals why the Miami Dolphins have been the best NFL team so far.

Dolphins-Bills Week 4: The Five Biggest PlaysBreaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins’ 48-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

The Bills remind the Dolphins who rules the AFC EastJosh Allen had a perfect passer rating, Stefon Diggs had three touchdown catches, and the defense slowed down the Dolphins in a 48-20 trouncing Sunday.