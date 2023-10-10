Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury, per reports

New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons (19) grabs Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) before Achane fumbled the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) answers questions after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is still gathering information on the severity of Achane’s injury and didn’t have details on exactly when it occurred, or a timeline for return. According to NFL Network, Achane’s injury is not expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.

“Something that we’re treating that we’ll get more information on,” McDaniel said. “But he was in and out of the game, standard rotation at the end of it like normal. He thought that he might have something, but he’s such a tough kid that it was kind of tough to read. So we need to evaluate more, and that’s what we’re doing today. headtopics.com

Achane, whom Miami selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, leads the league with 12.1 yards per carry and is second in total yards rushing with 460 despite having only 38 carries — 61 fewer than San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 510 yards.

Achane had a breakout game in Week 3 against Denver after being a healthy scratch in the season opener and recording only one carry for five yards the next week. The former Texas A&M running back led the team with 203 total yards on 18 carries, 11.3 yards per rush and four touchdowns in Miami’s historic 70-20 win over Denver, and he immeditaly earned a larger role in the Dolphins’ prolific offense. headtopics.com

He had a team-high 11 carries in Sunday’s 31-16 win over the Giants as well as a 76-yard touchdown run, making him the only player in the Super Bowl era with seven touchdowns in his first four NFL games.

