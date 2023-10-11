Dolphins' red-hot offense takes a big hit as rookie RB De'Von Achane heads to IR

Rookie sensation De'Von Achane, the team's lightning fast running back averaging an outrageous 12.1 yards per carry, is going on injured reserveThe Dolphins still have plenty of playmakers, including in the backfield. Raheem Mostert will take on a bigger role and Jeff Wilson Jr. should be activated off injured reserve soon. The receivers are still great.

Achane had 460 rushing yards on just 38 carries. He has seven total touchdowns despite playing just four games. He also is just 188 pounds and there were questions about his ability to stay healthy, which is a reason he was available in the third round.

Achane will be out for four games, then the Dolphins have a bye in Week 10. He could return in Week 11. The Dolphins offense should be fine without him, just a lot less fun. headtopics.com

De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's best stories this season. The Miami Dolphins rookie running back has seven touchdowns the past three games and a 12.1-yard average per rushing attempt, which should not be possible in the NFL.

