Dolphins putting RB De'Von Achane (knee) on IR, sources say - ESPN

Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Jeff Saturday react to Dolphins running back De'Von Achane being expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. (1:55)With the team scheduled for a bye in Week 10, the first game he will be eligible to return will be in Week 11 when the Dolphins host theAchane has been highly effective through his first four games with the Dolphins.

His yards per carry average is also the highest in NFL history through a team's first five games of a season, according to ESPN Stats & Info research. On the strength of Achane's performances over the past three weeks, the Dolphins lead the NFL in passing, rushing and scoring while accumulating the most yards of offense through five games in NFL history., the NFL's co-leader in rushing touchdowns, is in line for a heavier workload.

Dolphins' De'Von Achane undergoing evaluation for knee injury - ESPNMike McDaniel didn't speculate on De'Von Achane's status after the Dolphins' rookie was being evaluated for a knee injury suffered vs. the Giants.

