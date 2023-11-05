Dollywood to feature 'Joyful' drone light show this Christmas

The park will feature its usual six million shimmering lights. But a new addition of Christmas lights will fly above Dollywood each night with the 'Joyful' drone. The park describes it as a 'larger-than life display' that'll embrace the holiday season with 'hundreds of drones soaring in the air and displaying festive reds, greens and whites in a captivating show sure to delight every guest.

' Country queen Dolly Parton says she wants guests to celebrate the special light of Christmas this season. 'Christmas is the time when the love of family, the joy of togetherness and the hope of a brighter tomorrow all seem to shine the brightest,' Parton said. 'It's also the time of year when those special family memories and traditions just seem to mean the most to us all.' 'I want our guests this Christmas season to celebrate that special light while they are here with us. I hope they'll stop and enjoy the moments spent together in the beauty of this special place. Those are the moments that everyone will remember many years from now—when the kids are grown up with kids of their own, and the whole family is reminiscing about special times during Christmases past.

