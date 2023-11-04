Dollywood to feature drone light show during Christmas season

The park will feature its usual six million shimmering lights. But a new addition of Christmas lights will fly above Dollywood each night with the "Joyful" drone. The park describes it as a "larger-than life display" that'll embrace the holiday season with "hundreds of drones soaring in the air and displaying festive reds, greens and whites in a captivating show sure to delight every guest

." Country queen Dolly Parton says she wants guests to celebrate the special light of Christmas this season. “Christmas is the time when the love of family, the joy of togetherness and the hope of a brighter tomorrow all seem to shine the brightest,” Parton said. “It’s also the time of year when those special family memories and traditions just seem to mean the most to us all.”“I want our guests this Christmas season to celebrate that special light while they are here with us. I hope they’ll stop and enjoy the moments spent together in the beauty of this special place. Those are the moments that everyone will remember many years from now—when the kids are grown up with kids of their own, and the whole family is reminiscing about special times during Christmases past.”Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with th

United States Headlines Read more: KUTV2NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KUTV2NEWS: Hundreds of holiday drones to light the night sky over Dollywood this Christmas seasonThere's nothing like a Tennessee Christmas, and this year's holiday season at Dollywood is sure to impress guests.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Why Dolly Parton Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime ShowDolly Parton broke the hearts of millions of Americans when she revealed she’s turned down the Super Bowl halftime show ‘many times’

Source: usweekly | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Dolly Parton Defends Kid Rock Duet: ‘I Don’t Condone Nor Condemn’Dolly Parton faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community for including Kid Rock on her new album after his anti-trans comments

Source: usweekly | Read more »

MARİECLAİRE: Dolly Parton Used to Forage in the Woods for ‘Natural’ Beauty ProductsHer first fragrance was mashed up honeysuckle.

Source: marieclaire | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: Sofia Coppola on ‘Priscilla,’ Dolly Parton, and Whether She’d Ever Direct a Britney Spears BiopicWith “Priscilla” now playing across the country, the filmmaker spoke to Vogue about recreating Graceland in Toronto, finding the right actors to bring pop culture icons to life, and showing the film to Priscilla Presley herself for the first time.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

TMZ: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inducts Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly SimonHuge night in L.A. Saturday, when musical legends were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Source: TMZ | Read more »