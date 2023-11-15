Dolly Parton Records Rock Album Inspired by Love for Rock'n'Roll

Country legend Dolly Parton recalls the day she met her husband and discusses her love for rock'n'roll. Inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton records a rock album featuring collaborations with original artists. The album includes a rendition of The Beatles' 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

United States Headlines Read more: BİLLBOARD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MYNBC15: Jason Aldean & Kid Rock's 'Rock the Country' Festival Comes to MobileThe producers of the highly acclaimed Rock The South festival and the successful Morgan Wallen shows in Mobile during the fall of 2021 are thrilled to announce their latest venture, Rock The Country. This two-day country music extravaganza will be unlike anything seen before, as it travels to seven cities across the United States, bringing massive shows and unforgettable performances to country music fans in small town America. Rock The Country is ditching the highways for the back roads and bringing the people who keep America running what they deserve—a little appreciation. Headlining each night of Rock The Country festival are none other than country music superstar Jason Aldean and the original American bad ass, Kid Rock. These iconic artists will take the stage alongside Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more. 'Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America,' said Kid Rock.

Source: mynbc15 | Read more »

PASTEMAGAZİNE: Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Announce Rock the Country TourJason Aldean and Kid Rock are going on a seven-city tour of “Small Town America” next year, but the population numbers of each stop tell a different story. We broke down each census report, including the unheard of oasis of Mobile, Alabama. 🔗⬇️

Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »

DAİLYHERALD: New TV, Movies, Music and Games Coming SoonColman Domingo's incredible performance in the civil rights biopic "Rustin" and Dolly Parton 's rock music album are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Source: dailyherald | Read more »

THESTARPHOENİX: KISS Rocks Saskatoon with End of the Road TourTommy Thayer and Eric Singer — gave thousands of fans in Saskatoon exactly what they wanted on Monday night when the band’s End Of The Road Tour came to town: classic hits with plenty of pyro, fireworks, flash and flare. Returning to Sasktel Centre, the iconic band wowed the crowd with familiar hits like Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, Beth, I Was Made For Lovin’ You and more.StarPhoenix photographer Michelle Berg was on hand to capture the sights from the show. Rock music legends KISS play to a full crowd at Sasktel Centre for ‘The End of the Road Tour,’ produced by Live Nation. Photo taken in Saskatoon, Sask. on Monday, November 13 2023.

Source: TheStarPhoenix | Read more »

SPIN: Thurston Moore's Memoir Explores Sonic Youth's Influence and IndependenceSonic Youth vocalist/guitarist Thurston Moore's long-awaited memoir, titled 'Not playing by conventions', delves into the band's influence on the rock world and their trailblazing journey. The memoir focuses on Moore's connection with music and his introduction to rock'n'roll.

Source: SPIN | Read more »

SDUT: VetsAid 2023 Concert Honors Veterans with Rock LegendsThe VetsAid 2023 Concert for Our Veterans, headlined by Joe Walsh, Stephen Stills, and Jeff Lynne, made history with its unprecedented features. The concert opened with the Marine Band San Diego and was the first of its kind at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. Rock legends thanked U.S. military veterans for their service, creating a memorable event.

Source: sdut | Read more »