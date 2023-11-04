Dolly Parton Defends Collaboration with Kid Rock, Criticizes Cancel Culture

Country music legend Dolly Parton defends her collaboration with Kid Rock, stating that she believes in forgiveness and finds cancel culture to be terrible. She expresses her acceptance and love for Kid Rock despite the controversies surrounding him. Dolly Parton performed her hit song 'Go to Hell' during a Christmas special, where she rebuked the Devil and proclaimed 'Satan is real.'

