Dolly Parton Announces Release of First Rock Album 'Rockstar'

Dolly Parton can officially add rockstar to her long list of accolades. The 77-year-old country music icon announced the release of her first rock album, appropriately named 'Rockstar,' on Instagram Nov. 17. In the promo video, which included an old voiceover of Parton announcing plans to land in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the singer is seen posing and performing as she rocks out to the music.

'I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released!' she captioned the post. 'I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!' 'Rockstar' comes on the heels of a busy several months for Parton, with the '9 to 5' singer recently releasing singles from the album and launching a new radio series. Here's what to know about Parton's latest releas

