Bryan Martinez, a senior at Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, works on a computer during his Advanced Algebra with Financial Applications class on Sept. 12, 2023. For his medium-term financial goals, he settles on a car — he doesn’t have one yet — and vacations.

Students begin to understand that “yes, I need to learn decimals, and I need to learn fractions, and I need to learn percentages because I have to manage my money and I have to take out a loan,” Tatum-Gormes says.

“The more math you add to financial literacy, frankly, the better it is,” says Annamaria Lusardi, founder and academic director of the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center. “In many cases, to make a decision, you have to do calculations, so I think math is a very powerful tool. ... Having said that, financial literacy is more than math. headtopics.com

“This was such a priority out of the gate because I heard from so many people during the campaign last year that our young people weren’t prepared with the basic financial skills they need to succeed in life,” says Debbie Critchfield, Idaho’s state superintendent of public instruction, who spearheaded the effort.

In schools with predominantly Black and Hispanic student populations where there are no state-mandated requirements, only 7% of students have guaranteed access to at least a semester-long personal finance course. That figure rises to 14. headtopics.com

In Tatum-Gormes' classroom, the conversation about savings goals turns into a math problem on the whiteboard. She’s asking students to calculate how much someone would need to save to create an emergency fund covering three months’ worth of expenses.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Dollars and sense: Can financial literacy help students learn math?More states are requiring personal finance education before students graduate from high school.

SF street vendor whose cart was pushed by city worker receives thousands of dollars in supportOver the weekend, community organizers surprised Juan Carlos Ramirez with hundreds of people from across the Bay Area who wanted to meet him and buy hot dogs from him and his family.

Chair Nora Vargas proposes spending millions of taxpayer dollars on new migrant center -San Diego's More Local News Station

Matt Gaetz Confronted on Vote for Trump Tax Cuts That Drove Up DeficitThe Republican congressman voted for the 2017 tax cuts that added more than a trillion dollars to the national debt.

OPINION: Hispanic entrepreneurship at the forefront of the American business boomIn Alaska, Hispanics own nearly 3,000 businesses employing thousands of workers and contributing millions of dollars to local economies.

Desperate people dig out dead and injured from quakes that killed over 2,000 in AfghanistanThe homes and treatment centers are taking advantage of Native Americans and others suffering from addiction all for millions of taxpayer dollars