Dollar’s correction looks mostly technical in nature

The sustained period of US Dollar strength has finally met some resistance that has prompted a turnaround. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze Greenback’s For now, this correction of the Dollar weaker looks mostly technical in nature. We are also at month-end and fiscal half-year-end for some and that too may be drawing non-fundamental FX flows that could fade quickly.

Yields remain elevated despite the correction from Thursday’s intra-day high and while the government shutdown is a risk to yields coming lower it is unlikely to play out that way over the very short term.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress.

Yields remain elevated

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

