DOJ delayed Hunter Biden charges ahead of midterms to not ‘shoot themselves in the foot’: whistleblower docs

Prosecutors looking into tax fraud allegations against Hunter Biden made a point to delay a decision in the case until after last year’s midterm elections to avoid “shooting themselves … were abruptly taken off the case this past May “at the request of Delaware USAO and DOJ.

” According to Shapley, other members of the investigative unit, including Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski and FBI Assistant Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley, also raised “major concerns about the delays, decision-making and lack of resolution in this case.”

The notes were released Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of a 700-page batch of documents, messages and emails from the five-year-long probe of Hunter Biden.In a May 15 meeting, Shapely alleged that the prosecutor’s request to replace he and Ziegler “seemed nefarious … since the original team raised contemporaneous unethical conduct by the prosecutors that could simply be brushed over by DOJ with the new team,” according to his notes taken that day.

The revelation came from IRS agent Gary Shapley’s typed notes following a meeting between investigators and prosecutors.After the learning of prosecutors’ decision to wait until the elections were completed, Shapley made a series of objections by email and in meetings, according to the documents.IRS Special Agent Joseph Ziegler

“[I] stated that [I] had been providing updates to IRS-[Criminal Investigation] leadership since at least June of 2020 that provided specific examples of Delaware USAO and DOJ being unethical, inappropriate and providing preferential treatment to the subject,” Shapley wrote.

“[I] stated that if they simply do what those parties requested without taking into consideration that they are not acting appropriately,” he added, “that IRS-CI would be complicit in the unethical conduct by Delaware USAO and DOJ.”