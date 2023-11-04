DOJ Closes Review of Police Beating of Drug Suspect in Florida

The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its review of the case of a drug suspect who was repeatedly punched, elbowed and kneed by police officers during a traffic stop in northeast Florida, officials said Friday. James Felte Jr., Justice Department criminal section chief, wrote in a letter to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters that the arrest of Le’Keian Woods does not give rise to a prosecutable violation of federal civil rights laws

. While it is unfortunate that the DOJ’s Special Litigation Section has chosen to close its review so quickly despite the clear evidence before them, it is not surprising,” attorney Harry Daniels said in a statement. “At the end of the day, that’s why we have the civil courts where a jury will ultimately decide justice.” Woods suffered a ruptured kidney, vomiting and migraine headaches following the confrontation, his attorneys said. Mug shots taken after the arrest showed him with both eyes swollen shut and bruises and cuts on his face. Waters has said his officers' actions were justified because Woods appeared to resist arrest even after he was zapped with a stun gun and pinned to the groun

United States Headlines Read more: NEWS4SA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: Why Jeff Bezos's move to Miami is a great ‘tax play’ for the billionaireRich households are moving to Florida ‘by the droves,’ one Florida tax expert said

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Hartselle defender making debut at QB leads Tigers past Bob JonesSeventh-ranked Hartselle closes out regular season at 8-2 with win on the road.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: EV products maker BorgWarner's stock tumbles after downbeat sales outlookStock leads S&P 500’s losers as it closes at a one-year low

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

NPR: DOJ opens civil rights probes into South Carolina jails beset by deaths and violenceJails in Charleston and Columbia where incarcerated people have died violently at the hands of employees or others held behind bars are under federal investigation, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Source: NPR | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: Top DOJ Prosecutor: David Weiss Needed Approval to Charge Hunter Biden, Undercutting Merrick Garland Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Live Nation posts 'strongest quarter ever,' says DOJ probe likely in 'mid-stages'‘As far as we can tell, nobody thinks that the fundamentals that drive our promotions business are unlawful,’ exec says

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »