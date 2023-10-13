DOJ charges exec over ‘cherry picking’ scheme involving crypto futures

The former CEO of Systematic Alpha Management faces up to five years in prison for his role in a fraudulent scheme tied to crypto futures contracts.The former CEO of a Miami-based investment firm has pled guilty to a conspiracy to commit commodities fraud involving crypto futures contracts and now faces up to five years in prison.
However, Kambolin misrepresented to investors that his fund involved the trading of cryptocurrency futures and foreign exchange futures, when in reality, roughly half of Kambolin’s trading in each pool involved equity index futures contracts.
Cherry picking is a fraudulent securities trading practice in which a person executes trades without assigning those trades to a particular trading account until the individual determines whether or not the trade has become profitable or suffered losses. headtopics.com
According to the DOJ, Kambolin defrauded investors both in the United States and abroad by depriving them of profitable trades and then using the proceeds to fund his own personal expenses including the rent for a beachfront apartment.
Following his guilty plea, Kambolin now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. His sentencing hearing will occur on an undisclosed date in the future.
