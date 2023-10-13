DOJ charges exec over ‘cherry picking’ scheme involving crypto futures

The former CEO of Systematic Alpha Management faces up to five years in prison for his role in a fraudulent scheme tied to crypto futures contracts.The former CEO of a Miami-based investment firm has pled guilty to a conspiracy to commit commodities fraud involving crypto futures contracts and now faces up to five years in prison.

However, Kambolin misrepresented to investors that his fund involved the trading of cryptocurrency futures and foreign exchange futures, when in reality, roughly half of Kambolin’s trading in each pool involved equity index futures contracts.

Cherry picking is a fraudulent securities trading practice in which a person executes trades without assigning those trades to a particular trading account until the individual determines whether or not the trade has become profitable or suffered losses. headtopics.com

According to the DOJ, Kambolin defrauded investors both in the United States and abroad by depriving them of profitable trades and then using the proceeds to fund his own personal expenses including the rent for a beachfront apartment.

Following his guilty plea, Kambolin now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. His sentencing hearing will occur on an undisclosed date in the future.

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

DOJ charges executive over 'cherry-picking' scheme tied to crypto future contractsA former chief executive pleaded guilty on Thursday after prosecutors said he engaged in a 'cherry-picking scheme'involving crypto futures.

Retired Broncos QB Peyton Manning spends $5M on second Cherry Hills homeJoe Nguyen is a digital strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He has previously covered Colorado’s Asian-American communities as editor for Asian Avenue magazine and AsiaXpress.com.

Fresh hope but mixed reactions to plans to complete Plaza Grande at Cherry Hill racetrack siteAs the new owner of the upscale, 33-acre Plaza Grande development, Billy Procida has plans for apartments but no condos. Some residents like this, but others don't.

DOJ cracking down on mail carrier robberiesThe Department of Justice is cracking down on mail crime after an increase in robberies targeting postal workers. Ten people were recently arrested for robbing letter carriers across the Bay Area.

DOJ Sues eBay for 'Rolling Coal' DevicesE-commerce company eBay could face $2 billion in fines for allegedly enabling the sale of 343,000 illegal 'rolling coal' pollution devices.

DOJ sues eBay for selling ‘rolling coal' devices; fines could hit $2 billionRolling coal is the practice of tampering with a vehicle’s emissions control system, causing it to spew black clouds of sooty exhaust.