Dogs found starving, left to die in freezing temperatures recovering at Tacoma humane society

Two dogs were found severely emaciated in Wright Park on Oct. 27 by a community member and they were taken to the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County. The good Samaritan brought them in just in time because both dogs were in critical condition.
The 2-year-old pit bulls, Muffin and Marnie, were found on the brink of death. Muffin suffered from hypothermia and had trouble even walking. The veterinarian team rushed to give life-saving care. “That team went into immediate care, giving them fluids, trying to get them to eat, as well as trying to get muffin warmed up. Muffin was very cold and hypothermic and wasn't able to move. We were making sure we had a lot of heated blankets on Muffin as soon as possible, trying to get his temperature up was really key,” Lindsey Heaney, director of communications for the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.
Over the past several days, Muffin’s recovery has been touch and go. He’s been having a hard time eating. “He's having a hard time keeping food down. They're still running tests and making sure that he's getting the care that he needs to make it through this,” Heaney said.“We're really happy to say that Marnie is doing well, but we're cautiously optimistic and trying to get her to gain some weight and build up her hydration as well,” Heaney said.
Last week, western Washington saw the first freezing temperatures of the season. It got down to 26 degrees the night the two dogs were found.
