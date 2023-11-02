Dogs found starving, left to die in freezing temperatures recovering at Tacoma humane society

Two dogs were found severely emaciated in Wright Park on Oct. 27 by a community member and they were taken to the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County. The good Samaritan brought them in just in time because both dogs were in critical condition.

The 2-year-old pit bulls, Muffin and Marnie, were found on the brink of death. Muffin suffered from hypothermia and had trouble even walking. The veterinarian team rushed to give life-saving care. “That team went into immediate care, giving them fluids, trying to get them to eat, as well as trying to get muffin warmed up. Muffin was very cold and hypothermic and wasn't able to move. We were making sure we had a lot of heated blankets on Muffin as soon as possible, trying to get his temperature up was really key,” Lindsey Heaney, director of communications for the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

Over the past several days, Muffin’s recovery has been touch and go. He’s been having a hard time eating. “He's having a hard time keeping food down. They're still running tests and making sure that he's getting the care that he needs to make it through this,” Heaney said.“We're really happy to say that Marnie is doing well, but we're cautiously optimistic and trying to get her to gain some weight and build up her hydration as well,” Heaney said.

Last week, western Washington saw the first freezing temperatures of the season. It got down to 26 degrees the night the two dogs were found.

United States Headlines Read more: KING5SEATTLE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KING5SEATTLE: Tacoma police investigate shooting at Port of TacomaNo suspect has been identified.

Source: KING5Seattle | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Man killed in Tacoma shootingA man was pronounced dead after he was found near the Port of Tacoma Tuesday morning.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

THEREALAUTOBLOG: Toyota Land Cruiser, Tacoma builds storm into SEMA 2023The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma and 2024 Land Cruiser will be in the spotlight in Las Vegas, and each will get two custom trucks to go along with it.

Source: therealautoblog | Read more ⮕

KOMONEWS: Tacoma voters to decide on 'Tenant Bill of Rights' aimed at enhancing renters' protectionsAn initiative that would give tenants more rights and enact rental requirements for landlords is coming to ballots in Tacoma this November.

Source: komonews | Read more ⮕

FOX13SEATTLE: Man dies in Tacoma shootingTacoma police are investigating after a man died in a shooting Tuesday morning.

Source: fox13seattle | Read more ⮕

CARSCOOP: Toyota’s 421 HP Tacoma X-Runner Concept Is Putting Sports Trucks Back On The AgendaMid-size trucks gains aggressive body kit, upgraded suspension and a heavy duty rear axle from its Tundra big brother

Source: Carscoop | Read more ⮕