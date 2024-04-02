Dogecoin Price Drops 11% as Bitcoin Weakness Triggers Meme Coin Sector Crash

Dogecoin price collected liquidity resting below $0.1823 after an 11% crash on Tuesday. DOGE is primed for a recovery that is contingent on Bitcoin price showing strength. Key support is found between $0.1337 and $0.0896 where 761.43K addresses hold 26.5 billion DOGE. Dogecoin (DOGE) price is leading the meme coin sector crash on Tuesday as the broader cryptocurrency market succumbs to the weakness seen in the Bitcoin (BTC) price.
Also Read: Meme coins suffer huge decline as Bitcoin crashes Dogecoin price primed for a recovery Dogecoin price dropped nearly 11% on Tuesday, liquidating almost $11 million in long DOGE positions against about $3 million worth of shorts. The crash was instigated by the plummeting BTC price. The dump could be a blessing in disguise provided the $0.1823 support holds. This is contingent on whether Bitcoin price bottoms out above $64,000. If it does, markets could recover, with meme coin madness likely to return. However, if the $
