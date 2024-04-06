Dogecoin (DOGE) Massive 20% Drop: What's Next?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a massive 20% drop in price, causing concern about its future. The price is currently at $0.5686 after breaking below the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.6576.

This drop indicates a loss of momentum for the asset.

Dogecoin DOGE Price Drop Momentum Cryptocurrency

