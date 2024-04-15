DOGE Records Weekly Losses, Traders Expect Price Rally

has recorded huge weekly losses following the crypto market dump. Traders expect that Doge Day and Bitcoin halving could trigger a price rally .
market attempts to determine a bottom Dogecoin is poised for a rally Dogecoin took a hit alongside other altcoins on Friday following the crypto market crash. Despite improvements in several of its on-chain metrics, and PEPE futures products As a result, traders are moving the meme assets away from exchanges. Over the weekend, one whale moved 150,000,000
holders are in profit, but they are holding onto their tokens, which indicates bullish sentiments. Although
DOGE Dogecoin Crypto Market Price Rally On-Chain Data Traders Losses Market Capitalization
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Bitcoin price aims for a bullish weekly open — Will DOGE, TON, STX and FTM follow?DOGE, TON, STX, and FTM could continue their up move if Bitcoin’s price continues its recovery.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »