Emeka and Masera Ndukwe returned to Texas from their honeymoon early after learning their bernedoodle, Brooklyn, died in the care of the dog trainer they entrusted him with.

A Texas grand jury indicted dog trainer Alan Brown on Wednesday with three charges of animal abuse and three charges of tampering with evidence for the deaths of three dogs in his care. The indictment listed possible ways the dogs may have died, including unsafe temperatures, failure to provide water or food, overworking and more.

"These misguided allegations are driven by heartache," he added."We look forward to helping investigators more fully understand the situation and setting the record straight."Emeka and Masera first began to have concerns about Brown when he repeatedly failed to provide photo updates of the dog during their June vacation.

"The district attorney’s office said that they've never really seen anything as thorough as what we put together and that it was able to kind of help them connect the dots in a meaningful way," Emeka said. headtopics.com

While they were away, the dog trainer of over 13 years told Masera that Brooklyn’s training was going well when, in reality, Brooklyn died about two days after they dropped him off. MOTHER PREVENTED FROM ENTERING PUBLIC SCHOOL FOR REFUSING TO SIGN NDA WAS 'ATTEMPT TO MUZZLE': LAWYER

