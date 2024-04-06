Dog Reunited with Family After Extraordinary Journey Across the Country

A dog from California who began an extraordinary journey in July and ended up more than 2,000 miles away from home is safe again. When police officers in Harper Woods, Michigan , were recently notified of a stray terrier mix , they picked up the dog and called the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society for more assistance, the Associated Press (AP) Workers with the society determined the dog’s name was Mishka after locating her microchip, which also revealed her family’s identity.

San Diego resident Mehrad Houman and his family had planned a journey to Minnesota when they were notified their dog had been found. This is a story you are really going to want to hear and see. This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell. Dog gets lost and finds its way across the country. A good samaritan finds the dog and contacts her local police department. From here, there is a stunning course of events that reunites the family with their lost dog. And GPAAS is right in the middle of it

