Dog Ownership and Air Travel: Navigating Airport Policies

Dog ownership and air passenger numbers are in the megamillions. When the two groups converge, airports can start to resemblein the cabin are crystal clear: The animal must remain in its zipped carrier at all times or passengers could face the consequences. Last month, Southwest removed a traveler and her puppy for allegedly not complying. The protocols in airports are fuzzier. Each facility sets its own policies, which may not be prominently posted or rigorously upheld.
“I would say that you’re supposed to keep the animal in a carrier when you’re inside the airport, but some airports are more lax about it,” said Brandi H. Munden, a spokeswoman for the. “But then again, you have to keep in mind the rules of the airport. You do run the risk of somebody coming up to you and saying, ‘Hey, that’s not okay.’”Travelers with pets have a greater responsibility than passengers who are only tethered to their rolling bags. Owners need to make sure that their animal is safe while being respectful of the people and other animals utilizing the airpor
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »
Source: OakTribNews | Read more »
Source: HuffPostParents | Read more »
Source: usweekly | Read more »
EXPRESSNEWS: U.S. News and World Report ranks most popular dog namesU.S. News & World Report has released this year’s most popular dog names. Bella was ranked the most popular nationally and in 37 states, including Texas.
Source: ExpressNews | Read more »