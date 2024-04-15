Dog Owners Can Recognize Their Dog's Scent, Study Finds

Owners were more likely to recognize dogs that were housed outdoors, bathed less often, and fed dry food.She curls up in your old sweater for comfort while you’re at work and could find her way home if she got lost by following her nose.Researchers at the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague
The owners were presented with six glass jars, one containing a gauze pad suffused with their own dog’s scent and five containing the scents of other dogs. Each animal’s scent had been collected by placing the gauze pad under their collar for an hour. The role of baths isn’t difficult to imagine: the less a dog is bathed, the stronger its natural scent will be and the more opportunity its owner will have had to become familiar with the smell.
The study’s authors guessed that owners may have an easier time recognizing dry-fed dogs because they prefer their scent to animals that are fed raw meat.that women in particular are more partial to the smell of men who eat plant-based, rather than meat-heavy, diets. Owners may be quicker to identify scents they enjoy, and how much we like the way a dog smells may depend on the amount of meat in itsalso contributed to participants’ ability to recognize their dogs.
Dog Owners Scent Recognition Czech University Of Life Sciences Outdoor Housing Bathing Frequency Dry Food Diet
