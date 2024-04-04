Dog owner arrested after his dog attacks first responder

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a dog owner has been arrested and one of his dogs was shot and killed by a deputy after that animal attacked an Escambia County Fire Rescue first responder . This happened Wednesday in the area of Hanks Road and Highway 99, where deputies responded for a disabled vehicle . The ECSO said deputies made contact with Robert Long, 47, of Pace, who was the driver of a recreational vehicle that had run off the road.
Deputies said Long told him his 80-year-old mother was inside the RV and was unable to get out. Long also told deputies that he had two dogs inside the RV that were aggressive and would attack if they felt threatened, the ECSO said. The agency said Long was then asked to remove the dogs from the RV and to keep them on leashes so that deputies, along with Escambia County Fire Rescue personnel, could safely remove the mother from the RV where she was trapped
