Dog missing in California found 2,000 miles away in Michigan

A dog missing in California since the summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan . Police in Harper Woods , a Detroit suburb, responded to a call about a stray dog last week, picked up the terrier mix and contacted an animal welfare group. Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society said it quickly discovered that the dog, named Mishka, had an identity chip implanted in her with information about her owner.

Mehrad Houman and his family live in San Diego but were in Minneapolis when the phone rang. He drove 10 hours to Michigan for a reunion with Mishka, the adoption group. "This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell," the group said. Harper Woods police confirmed its involvement Thursday. A message seeking additional comment was left for the animal organization. "She was clean, well-fed, and in good health," the police said

