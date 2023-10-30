Does Your Home Have a Fatal Flaw? Alarm Over Rising U.S. Fire Deaths

After experts warned for years that the proliferation of furniture foam and plastic were making home fires more deadly, a multidecade trend in declining home fire deaths has reversed itself. The number of U.S. home fire deaths reached a 14-year high in 2021, according to the most recent National Fire Protection Association data.

The hardwired alarms are more effective than ones powered by batteries that can die or be removed and forgotten about after a false alarm.Nonetheless, only a third of buildings with 50 or more apartments or condos have sprinklers, according to the association. Only 14 percent of buildings with two or more apartments, condos or other homes have them and only two percent of single-family homes have them.

