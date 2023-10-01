Does Vagus Nerve Activity Make Jogging More Enjoyable?

Does Jogging Activate the Parasympathetic and Sympathetic Nervous System Simultaneously?The new (2023) discovery that cardiac vagal nerve activity increases during exercise in ways that promote better fight-or-flightphysiology may shed light on the evolutionary roots of our unique ability to run long distances. When it comes towhile running, humans are particularly well-equipped based on our body's design that allows us to spring through the air.

Beyond the biomechanics of running, I know as a long-distance runner that during aerobic exercise, something happens on a neurobiological level that promotes euphoric feelings of blissfulness associated with theI've always wondered why endurance running creates such a happy and serene state of mind when it's supposedly driven by the amped-up fight-or-flight responses associated with the sympathetic nervous system and decreased vagal activity.

Surprising Ways the Vagus Nerve Activates During ExerciseVagus nerve activity increases during exercise, enhancing coronary blood flow.

New Biosensors Allow Earbuds To Record Brain Activity and Exercise LevelsThe streaming data from these biosensors can be used for health monitoring and diagnosis of neuro-degenerative conditions. A pair of earbuds can be turned into a tool to record the electrical activity of the brain as well as levels of lactate in the body with the addition of two flexible sensors

Beyond the biomechanics of running, I know as a long-distance runner that during aerobic exercise, something happens on a neurobiological level that promotes euphoric feelings of blissfulness associated with theI've always wondered why endurance running creates such a happy and serene state of mind when it's supposedly driven by the amped-up fight-or-flight responses associated with the sympathetic nervous system and decreased vagal activity. Based on my lived experience, the recent discovery that jogging on a treadmill for more than 15 minutes increases vagal activity and doesn't necessarilyBack in 2004, I broke a Guinness World Record by running six back-to-back marathons in 24 hours on a treadmill. Two decades later, I still do hour-long treadmill runs most days of the week. For me, the mindset associated with running is far removed from fight-or-flight freneticism. Jogging makes me feel energized and calm at the same time.

Acetylcholine (Vagusstoff) vs. Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP)In a yin-yang way, acetylcholine and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) may both be activated during moderate-intensity cardio sessions in ways that simultaneously engage the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. Having fight or flight and rest and digest mechanisms working in harmony may cultivate feelings of flow, which exist in a dynamic sweet spot between