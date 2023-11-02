Does The Finals Have Crossplay And Cross-Progression?

The Finals has been in open beta since October 26 and can be played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) until November 6. The trial period for the game has been a success and mustered over hundreds of thousands of players. The game’s popularity, in addition to the fact that it is F2P (free-to-play), is attracting more players as time goes by, but as a title of such a format, having cross-save and crossplay like in Fortnite, for example, is crucial.
The Finals Has Both Crossplay & Cross-Progression The good news is that The Finals has crossplay and cross-progression. In fact, the open beta is cross-platform, according to a post on the official The Finals account on X (formerly Twitter). Essentially, this means that players can play with one another regardless of their platform. Xbox players will be able to connect to PlayStation players and vice versa, for instance.
The prompt to activate the cross-platform connection for The Finals will happen when the game is first booted on each platform, so players must be wary to either set up their accounts immediately or connect them to the rest of their platforms. The process is quite simple and players can jump into The Finals’ matches with friends pretty quickly.
