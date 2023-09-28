Does 'The Creator' Have an End-Credits Scene?

Is there more in store for the epic sci-fi film? What Makes 'The Creator's Credits Different? The Creator ends with a unique set of credits: white text is laid over Chinese characters, while a stirring piano melody plays over it all.

The design of the credits is an homage to the world of The Creator, which is divided between the United States where humanity resides, and "New Asia" which has become a safe haven for artificial intelligence. A similar text is displayed in chyrons scrolling across the screen throughout the film, denoting the location and year when the scenes take place. Even though The Creator doesn't have a post-credits scene, its credits paint a somber tone that sits with the audience and lets them think about the story they just saw. Edwards took a similar approach with his franchise films; despite Rogue One expanding upon the world of Star Wars and Godzilla kicking off the MonsterVerse, both are fairly self-contained - another rarity in franchise filmmaking.

The Big Picture The Creator marks a rare occasion in Hollywood: a completely original science fiction film that also happens to cost a fraction of other major blockbusters. Director Gareth Edwards is no stranger to spectacle, having kicked off Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse in 2014 with Godzilla and delivering arguably one of the best Star Wars films with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With The Creator, he takes a more grounded approach to building out a world that's been ravaged by a war between artificial intelligence and humanity. At the tail end of this war, ex-special forces agent Joshua (John David Washington) is tapped for a mission to destroy a weapon the AI collective has developed, titled Alpha-01. Joshua discovers that Alpha-01 has taken the form of a young girl, whom he names "Alphie" (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). Joshua and Alphie start bonding despite his orders to terminate her, which leads him to interrogate his beliefs about the machines. While reception to The Creator may be a bit mixed, there's one thing for certain: the film does not contain a post-credits scene.

What Makes 'The Creator's Credits Different? The Creator ends with a unique set of credits: white text is laid over Chinese characters, while a stirring piano melody plays over it all. The design of the credits is an homage to the world of The Creator, which is divided between the United States where humanity resides, and "New Asia" which has become a safe haven for artificial intelligence. A similar text is displayed in chyrons scrolling across the screen throughout the film, denoting the location and year when the scenes take place. Even though The Creator doesn't have a post-credits scene, its credits paint a somber tone that sits with the audience and lets them think about the story they just saw. Edwards took a similar approach with his franchise films; despite Rogue One expanding upon the world of Star Wars and Godzilla kicking off the MonsterVerse, both are fairly self-contained - another rarity in franchise filmmaking.

But just because there isn't a post-credits scene doesn't mean that the film doesn't have a rich world to explore. Throughout The Creator, more about the machines and their way of life is explored, as well as the circumstances that led to the AI/human war. Edwards has been open about the influences of the films that shaped The Creator, citing Apocalypse Now, Akira and Blade Runner as specific examples. Yet he also crafts a science fiction tale that genuinely feels fresh; different machines have different designs, while the weaponry and vehicles feel far less futuristic than you might see in a Star Wars or Star Trek film. The recent news concerning the use of AI and the recently concluded Writers' Guild of America strike, as well as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, helps the film feel timely in the way that all good science fiction should.

'The Creator' Boasts a Magnificent Cast and Crew In addition to Washington and Voyles, The Creator also stars Gemma Chan as Joshua's wife Maya, Ken Watanabe as AI soldier Harun, Ralph Ineson, and Allison Janney. Edwards reunites with his Rogue One co-writer Chris Weitz to pen the script, while Oren Soffer's cinematography gives the film a unique visual identity (Grieg Fraser, who also shot Rogue One, worked on cinematography duties as well.) Finally, Hans Zimmer provides a stirring score; Zimmer is no stranger to sci-fi epics, having scored both Dune films as well as a number of Christopher Nolan's films including Inception and Interstellar. Despite the fact that it doesn't have a post-credits scene, The Creator is still worth a watch - not just for the craft behind and in front of the camera, but also because it showcases the need for more original films in the landscape.