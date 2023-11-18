Does God Want Us to Be Successful? A Tension in LDS Preaching

The church doesn’t teach that God wants you to be rich. But it does promote a ‘plan of ‘happiness’ that emphasizes your very own personal flourishing. (Elise Amendola | AP) Religion News Service columnist Jana Riess says Latter-day Saints seem to believe in what is known as a soft property gospel.I’ve recently been made aware of a disclaimer of sorts that occurs alongside President Russell M.
Nelson’s October 2023 General Conference talk “ The speech, and the footnote that accompanies it, speak to a tension I see within our preaching and teaching in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: namely, does God want us to be successful? Nelson, now 99, told a story of how, when he was a young intern in medicine making $15 a month, his first wife, Dantzel, asked him if he was paying tithing on that stipend. He does not give a year for this conversation, but I imagine this would have been in the late 1940s, as He was not paying tithing, he told her. He “quickly repented and began paying the additional $1.50 in monthly tithin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sltrib - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »