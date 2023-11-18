Does God Want Us to Be Successful? A Tension in LDS Preaching

The church doesn’t teach that God wants you to be rich. But it does promote a ‘plan of ‘happiness’ that emphasizes your very own personal flourishing. (Elise Amendola | AP) Religion News Service columnist Jana Riess says Latter-day Saints seem to believe in what is known as a soft property gospel.I’ve recently been made aware of a disclaimer of sorts that occurs alongside President Russell M.

Nelson’s October 2023 General Conference talk “ The speech, and the footnote that accompanies it, speak to a tension I see within our preaching and teaching in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: namely, does God want us to be successful? Nelson, now 99, told a story of how, when he was a young intern in medicine making $15 a month, his first wife, Dantzel, asked him if he was paying tithing on that stipend. He does not give a year for this conversation, but I imagine this would have been in the late 1940s, as He was not paying tithing, he told her. He “quickly repented and began paying the additional $1.50 in monthly tithin





🏆 28. sltrib » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commentary: Don’t look away. Israel’s response is textbook ethnic cleansing.Religion News Service column about Israel's attacks on Gaza and the deeper motivations behind them.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Ask Dr. E: Does God choose us, or do we choose God?Our daughter attends a Christian school where the issue of election vs. man's free will was recently brought up. We always try to go to Scripture on such things, but we have a lot of questions regarding this topic.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Secret Service agent fires shots at suspects breaking into Secret Service SUVA Secret Service agent fired gunshots at suspects breaking into an unoccupied Secret Service SUV outside the Georgetown home of Naomi Biden, President Biden's granddaughter.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Gaza Border Crossing Opens to Allow Foreigners, Wounded Into EgyptSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, Al Jazeera, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Hezbollah Leader Praises Hamas in First Statement Since AttacksSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, Washington Post, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Hostage Released by Hamas Describes Capture, Tunnel SystemSee multiple perspectives from Reuters, Fox News (Online News), and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »