Does Congress have a path to avoid a government shutdown?

The Senate on Thursday advanced a short-term bill to keep the government open -- but House Republicans say it's dead on arrival. Lawmakers have until Saturday night to avert a shutdown. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane looks at possible paths forward.

