Does Brock Purdy DESERVE MVP consideration with the San Francisco 49ers?

Local fans sack 49ers broadcasts for featuring shots of San Francisco instead of Silicon ValleyThe 49ers moved from San Francisco to Santa Clara in 2014.

2023 NFL MVP odds: 49ers QB Brock Purdy now among favorites49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing himself into the NFL MVP conversation.

The NFL’s Most Valuable Player Makes Less Than $1 MillionSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is leading the best team in the league—at a tiny fraction of the cost of his peers

Skip Bayless: Brock Purdy is an 'early Tom Brady' and MVP candidateFS1 pundit, and Dallas Cowboys die-hard, Skip Bayless is all the way in on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, even comparing him Tom Brady.

Waymo’s robotaxi service is now available to tens of thousands of people in San FranciscoWaymo is onboarding tens of thousands of new customers in San Francisco after winning approval from state regulators to operate a 24/7 paid robotaxi service.

Car rams into Chinese consulate in San Francisco; police fatally shoot driverThe car came to a stop in the lobby, creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital.