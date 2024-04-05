DOE Announces $45.8 Million in Funding for Clean Transportation Research

Yesterday, the Department of Energy ( DOE ) announced $45.8 million in new funding for projects that will advance research, development, demonstration, and deployment (RDD&D) critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. The funding will drive innovation in equitable clean transportation and is aligned with strategies detailed in the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization.

Developing concepts for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from off-road vehicles such as construction, agriculture, mining, and forestry vehicles. Developing and deploying vehicle-to-everything technologies that can lead to meaningful savings at the vehicle and transportation system level. Developing high-performance, domestically produced electrical steels (E-steels) for use in electrified powertrains

DOE Funding Clean Transportation Greenhouse Gas Emissions Off-Road Vehicles Vehicle-To-Everything Technologies Electrical Steels Electrified Powertrains

