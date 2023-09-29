Dodgers visit the Giants to start 3-game series

The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. San Francisco has a 44-34 record at home and a 78-81 record overall. The Giants have a 48-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs. Los Angeles has a 98-61 record overall and a 45-33 record in road games.

Dodgers hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 5-5. TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .261 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 10-for-37 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs while hitting .308 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 15-for-37 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 24 runs headtopics.com

Dodgers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs INJURIES: Giants: J.D.

Read more:

AP »

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants - September 28, 2023View the San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants game played on September 28, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 8: Tommy LasordaWe continue to count down the 25 greatest Dodgers of all time with one of the biggest personalities in team history.

Which players should SF Giants pursue for big offseason trade?The San Francisco Giants are desperately in need of some offensive firepower, and Farhan...

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: San Diego Zoo Exhibit, Rock Castle & TurkeysThursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We remember when a 1930s exhibit at the San Diego Zoo created a sensation; visit a castle northeast of Poway; visit where first responders made some nationwide history, and see where turkeys were once raised in a San Diego neighborhood.

Giants and Padres meet in series rubber matchThe San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Amazon and These 2 Other Tech Giants Need to Start Paying DividendsShares of Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and Amazon.com have bolstered shareholders’ portfolios this year. But none of the three pay...

Freeman homers in nightcap as Dodgers split doubleheader for Rockies’ 100th loss this season

San Francisco has a 44-34 record at home and a 78-81 record overall. The Giants have a 48-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 98-61 record overall and a 45-33 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .261 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 10-for-37 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs while hitting .308 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 15-for-37 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (cervical strain), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)