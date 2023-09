Dodgers struggle against Chase Anderson in rare loss to Rockies in Game 1 of doubleheader

Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings against the Dodgers who suffered a rare 4-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday. It was a rare loss for the postseason-bound Dodgers against the Rockies, who averted, for now, the first 100-loss season in their 30-year existence.

The Dodgers came in having won eight of their first nine meetings this season against Colorado and a 30-15 record overall against fellow NL West teams. Colorado earned its franchise record 99th loss of the season on Sunday at Chicago.

Brendan Rodgers added three hits and an RBI for Colorado. Jason Heyward had three hits for the Dodgers and scored a run in the sixth when Jason Outman reached on a strikeout and a passed ball by catcher Austin Wynns. The Dodgers had two runners tagged out at the plate.The Rockies built a 3-0 lead off Caleb Ferguson (7-4), who went 2/3 innings as the Dodgers’ opening pitcher. Kris Bryant had an RBI double, Elehuris Montero added an RBI single and Rodgers had an RBI groundout.

Jones connected for his 19th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh off Ryan Pepiot to restore a three-run lead for the Rockies.

Anderson (1-6), who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on May 12, allowed five hits. He walked two and struck out four in his fifth start since being reinstated from the injured list Sept. 3. Tyler Kinley fanned Max Muncy with two on and two out to get the save, his fifth.

Bobby Miller (10-4) was scheduled to start the second game for the Dodgers against Ryan Feltner (2-3) for the Rockies.Freddie Freeman, who had a single in four at bats in the first game, remained three doubles shy of becoming the first player in 87 years with at least 60 doubles in a season. Joe Medwick (64 doubles) and Charlie Gehringer (60 doubles) in 1936 were the last players to achieve the feat.