Dodgers plan to let fans watch pre-playoff workout at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers are looking to increase their intensity ahead of a National League Division Series They hope letting fans watch a scrimmage will help. “That’ll be a good experience for them,” Roberts said, “to watch us go through our workout.” Last year was MLB’s first postseason under an expanded format. What was previously a one-game wild-card round was stretched into a best-of-three series.

As a result, the top two-seeded teams in each league — which received byes to the division series — had five-day breaks leading up to their playoff openers.

Those extended layoffs came under the microscope when the NL’s top two seeds, the Dodgers and Braves, both lost in the division series and the AL’s No. 2 seed, the New York Yankees, were pushed to a decisive fifth game by the Cleveland Guardians.

While Roberts insisted then, and repeated Thursday, that the break wasn’t an excuse for the Dodgers’ early elimination, he has acknowledged it created challenges in the team’s preparation for their series against the San Diego Padres — who had just one day off between the wild-card round and division series. headtopics.com

“It’s hard,” Roberts said. “Five days is different than what we’re used to. The All-Star break is three, maybe four days, and that’s long. The [new playoffs] format works for baseball. The fanfare, the teams involved, it’s great for baseball.

Read more:

latimes »

Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 8: Tommy LasordaWe continue to count down the 25 greatest Dodgers of all time with one of the biggest personalities in team history.

Taylor Swift will be at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs play JetsWelcome to New York indeed, Taylor Swift.

Rockies lose to Dodgers again, fall for ninth time in 10 gamesAs September winds down, it’s tryout time for a number of Rockies who want to give their bosses something positive to mull over during the offseason.

Dodgers beat Rockies as Braves lock up top seed in NL playoffsRookie Emmet Sheehan strikes out a career-high 10 in six innings while James Outman hits his 23rd home run of the season in the Dodgers’ 8-2 win.

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts sets the MLB leadoff RBI mark - New York Amsterdam NewsLos Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts’ month-long pursuit of presumed National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. may not result in winning his first NL MVP award.

Freemans 3-run homer leads Dodgers over Rockies 8-2Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer to reach 100 RBIs for the fourth time, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 in another step toward their third straight 100-win season.

Emmet Sheehan provided a strong outing and Freddie Freeman homered as the Dodgers locked up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with an 8-2 win over the Rockies.“I think it intensifies it a little bit more,” Roberts said of welcoming fans for the off-day activities. “No player likes to be embarrassed. And so, you’re facing your teammate, but just to go up there and strike out, that’s something. It’s not everything. But I do think that the fan experience, our guys playing in front of some warm bodies for a workout, I don’t see the downside.”The team hasn’t officially announced any plans — including whether admission would be free and open to the public, like the Braves are doing — but Roberts indicated season-ticket holders would be part of the crowd that day.

“That’ll be a good experience for them,” Roberts said, “to watch us go through our workout.”

Last year was MLB’s first postseason under an expanded format. What was previously a one-game wild-card round was stretched into a best-of-three series. As a result, the top two-seeded teams in each league — which received byes to the division series — had five-day breaks leading up to their playoff openers.

Those extended layoffs came under the microscope when the NL’s top two seeds,

the Dodgers and Braves, both lost in the division series

and the AL’s No. 2 seed, the New York Yankees, were pushed to a decisive fifth game by the Cleveland Guardians.

While Roberts insisted then, and repeated Thursday, that the break wasn’t an excuse for the Dodgers’ early elimination, he has acknowledged it created challenges in the team’s preparation for their series against the San Diego Padres — who had just one day off between the wild-card round and division series.

“It’s hard,” Roberts said. “Five days is different than what we’re used to. The All-Star break is three, maybe four days, and that’s long. The [new playoffs] format works for baseball. The fanfare, the teams involved, it’s great for baseball. But when you’re living it, it’s an adjustment.”Fans or not, the Dodgers will explore other ways to up the intensity of their off-day workouts.

Unlike last year, Roberts said the club will spend more time drilling specific situations; including hitting with runners in scoring position, a deficiency that doomed last year’s team in the NLDS.

With a sly grin, he hinted that the players are “gonna have a little skin” in the outcome of the scrimmages.

And, he noted that the team still has a “sour taste” from last year’s four-game elimination — one

both Roberts and others inside the organization and around baseball believed

was impacted by an apparent lack of urgency from the team during the NLDS.

“There were at-bats in the third and fourth game, and some plays defensively, where we didn’t have as much urgency as I would have expected from our guys,” Roberts said. “So like I’ve said before, I need to do a better job of stating the importance of urgency that needs to be from our guys.”

Roberts said some of the new ideas for the five-day break came courtesy of shortstop Miguel Rojas and outfielder Mookie Betts, who ran their thoughts by Roberts during the team’s division-clinching series sweep in Seattle earlier this month.