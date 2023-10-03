Dodgers lost most days to injuries in MLB this season. Overall days lost rise 6.1%

The number of days lost on the injured list rose 6.1% to 44,461 from 41,916, in the season that ended Sunday, but. There were 983 placements for 43,513 lost days in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic.

The Dodgers had 33 placements, sixth behind the Giants, the Los Angeles Angels (42), Minnesota (39), and Cincinnati and the New York Yankees (38 each). Dodgers pitcherwhile recovering from Tommy John surgery and was among 12 Dodgers to finish on the 60-day IL, 10 of them pitchers.

The Los Angeles Angels were second in days lost with 2,346. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani went on the IL on Sept. headtopics.com

Five teams lost fewer than 1,000 days: Cleveland (717), Houston (840), Toronto (863), Philadelphia (890) and Baltimore (913).

