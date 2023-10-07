The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The NL West champions who won 100 games will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players for the best-of-five series. Four rookie pitchers made the roster, including Bobby Miller, who will start Game 2 on Monday. He’s joined by Michael Grove, Ryan Pepiot and Emmet Sheehan.

Rosario was acquired by the Dodgers at the Aug. 1 trade deadline from Cleveland after the team unloaded struggling pitcher Noah Syndergaard to get him. He was brought in to bolster the team’s hitting against left-handed pitchers. headtopics.com

Yarbrough made his first start for the Dodgers last month, allowing two runs in four innings. He was acquired from Kansas City at the trade deadline and the left-hander had a 1.86 ERA in six games in August.

With Corbin Carroll as Arizona’s main left-handed hitting threat, the Dodgers opted to only carry three lefties for the NLDS — starter Clayton Kershaw and relievers Caleb Ferguson and Alex Vesia. The D-backs’ roster features five rookies: outfielder Carroll, infielder Jordan Lawler, right-hander Ryne Nelson, left-hander Andrew Saalfrank and right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. headtopics.com

Rookie righty Bryce Jarvis was replaced by lefty Kyle Nelson. Utility player Jace Peterson was added. Outfielder Jake McCarthy remained off the roster after hurting an oblique in warmups for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against Milwaukee.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Dodgers leave Ryan Yarbrough, Amed Rosario off NLDS rosterRookie pitchers Emmet Sheehan, Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove make the Dodgers’ NLDS roster as does left-handed hitting infielder Kolten Wong

Dodgers Dugout: Here's why the Dodgers will beat ArizonaThe Dodgers are better than Arizona in almost every facet, so they should defeat the Diamondbacks in four and advance to the NLCS.

Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time — No. 4: Clayton KershawWe continue to count down the 25 greatest Dodgers of all time with one of the best pitchers in team history.

You won't believe how cheap Dodgers-Diamondbacks NLDS tickets areLA took 8 of 13 from AZ in the regular season.

Dodgers’ postseason pitching plan will be ‘unconventional’The Dodgers find themselves trying to make an October run with just three proven starting pitchers, potentially deploying combinations of openers, piggybacks and bulk-innings arms to manage their w…

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Talks LA’s Unselfish ‘Winning Mentality’ at the PlateFreddie Freeman talks about the importance of having an unselfish approach at the plate during the playoffs.