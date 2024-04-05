Dodgers Fans Trade Ohtani's First Home Run Ball for Memorabilia

In exchange for Shohei Ohtani 's first home run ball with the Dodgers , the couple received two hats, a ball, and a bat. What could only be described as a dream come true for any Dodgers fans happened to Amber Roman and her husband Alexis Valenzuela Wednesday evening. The ball initially slipped through the hands of Valenzuela, and that's when Roman sprang into action picking up the ball that had fallen beside her.

After the crowd applauded, the couple found themselves in possession of a prized memento— a baseball representing Ohtani's first home run with the Dodgers. The couple was both quickly approached by team officials where trade discussions began for the historic ball. In return for the Ohtani ball, the couple received two hats, a ball and a bat. While they were very happy with the trade, they admit that they were optimistic on meeting the Dodgers superstar

