Dodgers Fan Catches Historic Home Run Ball, Ends Up in Fight

It was a wonderful scene at the Dodgers , a man wearing a Fernando Valenzuela jersey lifting a woman with a Dodgers cap while waving a historic home run ball over a blue sea. That was the magical scene on Wednesday night in the right field pavilion at Dodger Stadium when Ambar Roman and her husband Alexis Valenzuela celebrated that Roman had caught Shohei Ohtani's first home run as a Dodger. It was a valuable memory. It was a frantic scene. It was an unforgettable moment. It was a nightmare.

'It started so well,' Valenzuela said. 'Then it ended in a fight.' In a swift and harsh turn of fortune, the young couple was immediately surrounded by security guards and escorted under the stands. 'I said, 'Did I do something wrong?' Roman recalled. They told me, 'No, we want to reward you.' ' What a rewar

Dodgers Fan Catch Home Run Fight Security Guards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers Dugout: Season preview -- Dodgers are the team to beat in NL West againHere we go again. The Dodgers should win the NL West pretty easily, but we know what that means for the postseason: Nothing.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Cardinals vs Dodgers Prediction, Picks, and Odds: Freeman Helps Dodgers DominateMLB picks, predictions, and odds for St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers on March 30. MLB predictions and free picks for Cardinals-Dodgers.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run lands in fan controversyAmbar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. “I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Koreatown Abuzz Over Historic Dodgers ‘Seoul Series’ In South KoreaFrank Stoltze covers criminal justice for the LAist newsroom.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Historic bass catches made at Inks Lake and O.H. Ivie in Texas' ShareLunker LegacyATHENS, Texas - The angling community is abuzz as both Inks Lake and O.H. Ivie delivered notable catches, marking significant additions to the prestigious Share

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

These Dodgers could be historic, or they could be another October disaster in the makingThe Dodgers officially unveil the most anticipated lineup in their history on Wednesday against the Padres in Seoul. Will it be enough in the postseason?

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »