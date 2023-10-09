Dodgers fail to 'cash in' at plate, now look to flip script in NLDS - ESPN

ESPN baseball reporter. Covered the L.A. Rams for ESPN from 2016 to 2018 and the L.A. Angels for MLB.com from 2012 to 2016.For a second straight game, the Dodgers, a 100-win team that surged through most of the summer, saw their starting pitcher fall flat and their offense waste what little opportunities they had to make up for it.

The Dodgers have gone 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and have stranded 13 runners in this NLDS. Betts and Freeman, the two perennial MVP candidates who fueled their offense all year, have combined for one hit in 13 at-bats."All of us gotta get going," Betts added."We had a couple of opportunities, and we just didn't cash it in. For me and Freddie, that's kind of our role. We're not doing it. I take ownership in that. I just gotta figure out a way, man.

"Nobody dreamed of this," Mookie Betts said Monday night after his 100-win Dodgers team lost again to a young, scrappy Diamondbacks team to fall into an 0-2 hole in the NLDS."But you gotta play the cards that you're dealt. headtopics.com

"Some of our guys have been in this spot before as far as facing elimination," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said."I think we've just got to pitch better at times and take better at-bats. I think that we have the guys to do it. And we've just got to take better team at-bats and win the next game, win Game 3. If we win Game 3, we'll pick up the pieces and go from there.

The Dodgers boarded their short flight to Phoenix late Monday night and will stage a workout from Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-four hours later, they'll turn to veteran, two starters expected to pitch in tandem, in an effort to extend another season that is supposed to last much longer. Kershaw will follow in a potential Game 4. headtopics.com

