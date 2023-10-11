Dodgers Dugout: Can Lance Lynn ride to the rescue?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and you have to wonder if Shohei Ohtani is watching and saying to himself, 'Maybe I should rethink this whole Dodgers thing.' Some random thoughts: —That was not the start the Dodgers were looking for from Bobby Miller. He was throwing hard but had no idea where the ball was going.

—Also, Costas complaining that they never should have gotten rid of the four-pitch intentional walk is a perfect example of 'You kids get off my lawn.' —Who are those Penélope Cruz Air Emirates ads aimed at? I checked and the lowest price to fly in the cabin she mentions is $11,000. Too rich for my blood. I need to save my $11,000 to buy tickets to Dodgers postseason games.

Dodgers to give Lance Lynn the ball in Game 3 of NLDSThe 36-year-old right-hander hasn’t faced the Diamondbacks in three years, but his postseason resume is long. Ryan Pepiot will figure into the pitching plan for Game 3 too, as needed.

Roof open or closed, Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn likes Arizona’s Chase FieldThe veteran, who will start Game 3 of the NLDS with the Dodgers’ season on the line on Wednesday, liked Chase Field in its pre-humidor era. He should love it now.

Dodgers NLDS: How Has Lance Lynn Performed Over His Postseason Career?The season comes down to his performance.

MLB playoffs 2023: From 100 wins to zero, Dodgers on the brink in NLDS again as Diamondbacks capitalize on 'fresh start'Finishing second in the NL West does not actually give you an edge in the postseason, despite what Los Angeles Dodgers fans might be thinking right now. One year after the San Diego Padres knocked out the 111-win Dodgers and two years after the Dodgers knocked out the 107-win San Francisco Giants, the Arizona Diamondbacks — 2023's version of the scrappy second fiddle — are threatening to send the Dodgers' season out with another tune on the world's smallest violin.

