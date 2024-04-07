Dodgers Defeat Cubs 4-1 Behind Yamamoto's Strong Pitching

Yoshinobu Yamamoto escaped two jams in a five-inning shutout for his first Major League victory, Max Muncy hit a two-run single, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Saturday. Shohei Ohtani had two hits and reached base three times to help the Dodgers improve to 8-3 with their fifth win in the last six games. There was a packed crowd at the park to watch the Cubs face Ohtani and the Dodgers on a cool and sunny evening.

Cody Bellinger had two of Chicago's seven hits against his former team, and the Cubs saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. Yamamoto (1-1) escaped a bases-loaded, no-out threat in the first inning. He recovered with consecutive strikeouts against Dominican Christopher Morel with three straight curves, Dansby Swanson with a fastball, and Michael Busch with a curve that left him watching his 27th strikeout of the season

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers Cubs Baseball Victory

