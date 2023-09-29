Dodgers' Dave Roberts and Giants interim Kai Correa become MLB's 1st managers of Asian descent to face each other

It wasn't a happy day for the San Francisco Giants, but they at least combined with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers to make some sports history. Roberts, who is also one of two Black MLB managers alongside the Houston Astros' Dusty Baker, was already the first manager of Asian descent to win the World Series.

His mother is Japanese and he was born in Okinawa, Japan, where his father, a U.S. marine, was stationed.

Correa served as bench coach for Kapler's entire tenure in San Francisco, which goes back to the 2020 season. He isof Japanese, Portugese and Hawaiin descent. Regardless of the history he made, the 35-year-old Correa's story is an interesting one. He never played in MLB or even the minor leagues, instead going straight into coaching after graduating from the University of Puget Sound, where he played Division III ball. He filled a number of roles at his alma mater before joining the University of Northern Colorado in 2014, then broke into MLB in 2017 as a defensive coach with the Cleveland Guardians.

