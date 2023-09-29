Dodgers beat Giants to move to verge of another 100-win season

Freddie Freeman hits his 59th double and 29th home run of the season, but Miguel Rojas leaves with a hand contusion in the Dodgers' win over the Giants. And then, in a contentious sequence during the sixth and seventh innings, tempers flared between the two teams, as well.

First, the Giants — who, after firing manager Gabe Kapler earlier in the afternoon, were being managed by interim Kai Correa — successfully challenged a groundout to the Dodgers’ chagrin; getting the play negated after video review showed Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had his heels in the outfield grass at the time of the pitch, a violation of MLB’s new infield shift rules.

Then, after Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn appeared to gesture toward the Giants dugout between innings, Rojas was hit in the hands by a pitch in the top of the seventh, forcing him to exit the game early.

The Dodgers said Rojas’ injury was a left hand contusion. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known.Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers in the first inning against the Giants.The hit-by-pitch didn’t seem intentional.

Read more:

latimes »

Disney 100: Wish Producers Reveal Their Hopes for the Company's Next 100 YearsJennifer Lee wants more moms in Disney movies.

Freddie Freeman reaches 100 RBIs and Dodgers beat Rockies 8-2 to near 3rd straight 100-win seasonFreddie Freeman hit a three-run homer to reach 100 RBIs for the fourth time, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 in another step toward their third straight 100-win season.

Freddie Freeman homers in nightcap as Dodgers split doubleheader for Rockies' 100th loss this seasonFreddie Freeman hit a two-run homer to back the strong seven-inning start by rookie Bobby Miller, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado 11-2 to gain a doubleheader split and send the Rockies to their first 100-loss season.

Emmet Sheehan, Freddie Freeman power Dodgers to win over RockiesEmmet Sheehan provided a strong outing and Freddie Freeman homered as the Dodgers locked up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with an 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Dodgers Score: Live Game Updates vs San Francisco Giants on September 29Live in game updates for your Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants.

SF Giants start post-Gabe Kapler era on familiar note in loss to DodgersWilmer Flores provided their only 2 hits as the Giants lost to the Dodgers, 6-2, guaranteeing a below-.500 finish.

J.D. Martinez becomes the fourth Dodgers player to eclipse 100 RBIs this season — a franchise first — in a 14-5 blowout loss to the Colorado Rockies.First baseman Freddie Freeman also moved closer to some single-season records, hitting his 59th double and 29th home run of the season in pursuit of the first 60-homer/30-double campaign in MLB history.

And then, in a contentious sequence during the sixth and seventh innings, tempers flared between the two teams, as well.

First, the Giants — who, after firing manager Gabe Kapler earlier in the afternoon, were being managed by interim Kai Correa — successfully challenged a groundout to the Dodgers’ chagrin; getting the play negated after video review showed Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had his heels in the outfield grass at the time of the pitch, a violation of MLB’s new infield shift rules.

Then, after Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn appeared to gesture toward the Giants dugout between innings, Rojas was hit in the hands by a pitch in the top of the seventh, forcing him to exit the game early.

The Dodgers said Rojas’ injury was a left hand contusion. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known.Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers in the first inning against the Giants.The hit-by-pitch didn’t seem intentional. But that didn’t stop some in the Dodgers dugout — including Lynn, who angrily stationed himself near the foot of dugout stairs — from glaring across the diamond at their longtime division rivals.

There were several other notable storylines Friday.

By legging out his 59th double in typical hustle fashion, racing to second on a weakly hit grounder to right-center field, Freeman now needs just one more to have the first 60-double season by a major-leaguer since 1936.

His hit — one of three on a night he finished just a triple shy of the cycle — also set up J.D. Martinez for a statistically-significant three-run blast later in the inning, one that pushed Martinez past the 1,000-RBI mark for his career and gave the Dodgers 900 total runs this season, a first in the franchise’s Los Angeles history.

Another landmark moment came before the first pitch. With Roberts and Correa — who are both of Japanese heritage — leading their teams, the contest became the first in MLB history (or in any of the major four U.S. sports) in which both teams’ managers were of Asian descent.

To honor the occasion, Roberts and Correa greeted each other at home plate for the pregame lineup exchange, and posed with the umpiring crew for a picture.