Dodgers aim for 100th win this season in matchup with Giants

9/30/2023 11:48 AM

The Los Angeles Dodgers will aim for their 100th victory of the season when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

AP

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look for their 100th win this season when they visit the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco is 78-82 overall and 44-35 in home games.

The Giants have a 31-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 46-33 record in road games and a 99-61 record overall. The Dodgers have a 39-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run. Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .259 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games. Freddie Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games. headtopics.com

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .153 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 29 runs Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

