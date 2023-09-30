Dodgers aim for 100th win this season in matchup with Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers will aim for their 100th victory of the season when they visit the San Francisco Giants. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look for their 100th win this season when they visit the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco is 78-82 overall and 44-35 in home games.
The Giants have a 31-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Los Angeles has a 46-33 record in road games and a 99-61 record overall. The Dodgers have a 39-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run. Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .259 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games. Freddie Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games. headtopics.com
LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .153 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 29 runs Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs
