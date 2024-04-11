Documentary on PTSD Treatment and Healing to be Shown in Fairbanks

The Alaska Behavioral Health and Wellness Coalition is bringing the documentary “Here. Is. Better.” to Fairbanks . The documentary follows the stories of four U.S. military veterans as they encounter treatment and healing for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ( PTSD ).

