Doctors Without Borders reports artillery fire in troubled Sudanese city, leaving 11 dead and 90 injured

Heavy artillery fire in a conflict-stricken Sudanese city killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said.
In a separate post on X, MSF said that one of its vans was hit by gunfire on Thursday while traveling between Khartoum and Wadi Madani, a small city that lies roughly 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of the capital. No was one injured in the incident, and MSF did not blame either force for the attack.
