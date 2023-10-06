Heavy artillery fire in a conflict-stricken Sudanese city killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said.

In a separate post on X, MSF said that one of its vans was hit by gunfire on Thursday while traveling between Khartoum and Wadi Madani, a small city that lies roughly 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of the capital. No was one injured in the incident, and MSF did not blame either force for the attack.

Read more:

FoxNews »

El Gouna Honors Marwan Hamed, Sudanese Film Group, Jane BirkinEgyptian director Marwan Hamed, the Sudanese Film Group and late great British-French icon Jane Birkin are being honoured by El Gouna Film Festival.

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese cityAn aid group says heavy artillery fire in a conflict-stricken Sudanese city has killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others

An Aid Group Says Artillery Fire Killed 11 and Injured 90 in a Sudanese CityHeavy artillery fire in a conflictstricken Sudanese city killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others, aid group Doctors Without Borders said. In a post Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the aid group known by its French initials MSF said the attack took place in...

Your world in 10 minutes: A tale of two bordersFollow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the transcript here.

Biden’s border disaster is hurting UkraineBiden’s failure to secure our borders undermines his intent to combat Russian aggression in Europe.